Suspect opens fire on home of ANC councillor Nanziwe Rulashe

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Eastern Cape have confirmed that the home of senior ANC Amathole District Municipality councillor and mayoral committee member Nanziwe Rulashe was shot at in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood that an unknown armed suspect gained access to her home in East London and fired several shots through her bedroom window.

Rulashe's children, who were in the house when the attack took place, escaped unharmed.

The police's spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said: “According to our information, an unidentified suspect arrived and started shooting through the bedroom window of the complainant. She was not in the room at the time of the incident but only children who allegedly escaped unhurt as they were in other rooms. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

The councillor sparked outrage this week when she was manhandled by security guards who dragged her on the floor after a heated meeting at the municipality's head offices.