SA records nearly 95,000 deaths due to COVID-19 so far, exits fourth wave

South Africa has lost 94,905 lives to COVID-19 but the daily number of those receiving their vaccinations is a lot higher than those testing positive for the virus.

Health officials, such as those in the Western Cape, believe the country is moving out of the fourth wave of infections.

Over the last 24 hours, over 3,300 new COVID infections were recorded nationwide.

In comparison, over 20,000 people received their jabs on Saturday.

This brings the total vaccines administered up to nearly 30 million doses with Gauteng residents leading the way.

It seems more women and those over the age of 60 are the ones mostly heeding the call to get vaccinated.