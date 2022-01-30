Newcastle sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon

Bruno Guimaraes, 24, is head coach Eddie Howe's third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of England international Kieran Trippier and New Zealand international Chris Wood.

LONDON - Newcastle on Sunday announced the signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee reported to be around £40 million ($54 million).

Guimaraes, 24, is head coach Eddie Howe's third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of England international Kieran Trippier and New Zealand international Chris Wood.

"Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets, so I'm delighted to secure him," said Howe.

"He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead. He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil."