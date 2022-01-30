Man Utd sideline Greenwood after assault accusation

Manchester United issued a statement after police confirmed they were making enquiries following an accusation that the 20-year-old England forward had been violent towards a woman.

LONDON - Mason Greenwood will not play or train with Manchester United "until further notice", the English Premier League giants said Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, video, photos and an audio recording were posted on the woman's Instagram account, together with accusations of violent assault, before being deleted.

An initial United statement said: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

But a second statement issued by United later Sunday clarified Greenwood's current status at Old Trafford by saying: "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police, cited by Britain's Press Association, said: "Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."