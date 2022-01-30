KZN govt deeply concerned about continued killings of officials in province

This follows the killing of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) member and Speaker of the Amajuba district council, Reginald Ndima, who was shot dead outside his home in Newcastle on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government said that it was deeply concerned about the continued killing of public representatives in the province without justice ever being served.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department said that the senseless attacks on councillors had robbed the province of dedicated public servants who were passionate about improving the lives of residents.

This follows the killing of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) member and Speaker of the Amajuba district council, Reginald Ndima.

Ndima was shot dead outside his home in Newcastle on Saturday morning.

It's the second murder of a public representative within a week - African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in eThekwini, Minenhle Mkhize, was shot dead as he arrived at his Cliffdale home in Durban last weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that the Amajuba district council had lost one of its longest-serving members to unwarranted violence and criminality.

The MEC’s spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila: "Councillor Ndima was assassinated at his home in Newcastle. Councillor Ndima was the second councillor to be murdered in the province in the space of seven days following the murder of a councillor of eThekwini, ward 103. The MEC has appealed for clam and called upon law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their quest to apprehend those who are responsible for this act of cowardice."

Meanwhile, political parties have also weighed in on the recent violence, with the IPF and ActionSA calling on law enforcement officials to intervene in the seemingly politically motivated killings.

The parties are appealing for the protection of elected officials across the province.