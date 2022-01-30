Kannaland Municipality ‘no longer functional’ after ousting of top officials

Earlier this month, a vote of no confidence saw the town's mayor and convicted rapist Jeffrey Donson, his deputy Werner Meshoe and several Icosa members booted out.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says the Kannaland Municipality is no longer functional following the ousting of several top-ranking members.

The Little Karoo Municipality has endured political turmoil for several years.

In last year’s local elections, Kannaland was left as a hung municipality. A coalition between the ANC and Icosa saw Donson re-elected.

The ANC later broke its coalition and distanced itself from the move.

Provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said local governance had fallen apart.

“The problem we’re sitting with now is that obviously Icosa won’t work with the [Democratic Alliance] and the ANC won’t work with the DA. In this situation the municipality is now unstable.”

The ANC has called for the entire region to be placed under administration and for provincial government to intervene.