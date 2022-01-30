Health Department grapples with backlog in recording COVID deaths

With 3,342 new COVID-19 cases recorded in South Africa in the latest reporting period, the Health Department is grappling with a backlog in the number of fatalities being recorded.

JOHANNESBURG - With 3,342 new COVID-19 cases recorded in South Africa in the latest reporting period, the Health Department is grappling with a backlog in the number of fatalities being recorded.

The Department said due to an ongoing audit exercise there may be a delay in releasing COVID-19 related deaths.

121 deaths were the recent to be recorded and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

This brings the total fatalities to 94,905 to date.