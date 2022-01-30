Deputy Justice Minister Jeffery probing efficiency of Masters' Office

Deputy Minister John Jeffery has conducted several unannounced visits to inspect offices in Cape Town and Pretoria.

CAPE TOWN - The Justice and Constitutional Development ministry has been investigating the efficiency of the country's Masters' offices.

If you've ever had to go to a Masters' office, it's likely you needed help liquidating or administrating a deceased estate, registering a trust or handling a guardian’s fund, in which case you'd have just lost a loved one or family member.

And recently these offices have been chock-a-block, with queues in Cape Town's offices stretching around the block.

A number of legal practitioners have already raised concerns regarding service delivery in recognising the difficulties that delays like this cause for grieving families, Deputy Minister Jeffery has finished his latest surprise inspection of the Pretoria offices.

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said that together with the Legal Practice Council, the minister looked into various elements of service delivery.

"The deputy minister wanted to establish how well these offices were functioning and whether practitioners and the public were being served timeously and professionally, how long the queues were, whether the existing backlogs were in increased," Phiri said.

Jeffery has vowed to work more closely with the Chief Master and the Director-General of the department, to address the hurdles delaying this sensitive service delivery.