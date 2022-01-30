Cape Town investigates Masipumelele blaze, hundreds left destitute

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services are working to determine the cause of a blaze that left several hundred people homeless in Cape Town.

The Masipumelele Informal Settlement was gutted in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Authorities estimated some 100 homes were destroyed, leaving 235 people affected.

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers, who've been on the ground since Saturday, believe over 150 homes were lost, leaving close to 600 people destitute.

Project Manager Ali Sablay believed families with children faced the highest need.

Businesses or anyone able to assist with donations can contact the organisation:

Toll-free number: 0800 786 911

Email: info@giftofthegivers.org