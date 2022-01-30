Cape Town investigates Masipumelele blaze, hundreds left destitute
Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services are working to determine the cause of a blaze that left several hundred people homeless in Cape Town.
The Masipumelele Informal Settlement was gutted in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Authorities estimated some 100 homes were destroyed, leaving 235 people affected.
Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers, who've been on the ground since Saturday, believe over 150 homes were lost, leaving close to 600 people destitute.
Project Manager Ali Sablay believed families with children faced the highest need.
Businesses or anyone able to assist with donations can contact the organisation:
Toll-free number: 0800 786 911
Email: info@giftofthegivers.org
This is the scene in #Masipumelele this morning, following another devastating fire. Close to 600 people left homeless. @GiftoftheGivers teams are on the ground providing humanitarian aid - SPJ pic.twitter.com/rOzaZvz0afEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2022