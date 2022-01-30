Parliament arson case ‘the saddest display of behaviour by the State’: Mpofu

The State has opposed bail in the Zandile Mafe arson case, saying the man accused of setting Parliament on fire was a threat to himself and others.

On Saturday, the Cape Town Regional Court reserved judgment at his bail hearing until next Friday.

Mafe was arrested shortly after a fire broke out at Parliament earlier this month.

The court heard, via the affidavit of investigating officer Colonel Christiaan Theron, reasons why Mafe allegedly set Parliament alight.

Among others, he demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign and that a national R1,500 unemployment grant be rolled out.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State had a solid case against Mafe.

Defence lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu, however, believed the case was “one of the saddest displays of behaviour by the State”.