Zandile Mafe allegedly provided reasons for torching Parliament, court hears

CAPE TOWN - The State claims that alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, has provided reasons why he set the National Assembly Chamber alight.

Mafe, who is facing terrorism and arson charges, is applying for bail in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday.

He’s been in custody since the blaze broke out on 2 January.

State prosecutor, Advocate Mervyn Menigo, read out an affidavit from investigating officer, Colonel Christiaan Theron, who interviewed Mafe at the Cape Town Police Station shortly after his arrest.

Mafe, during questioning, allegedly admitted to having set Parliament alight.

According to Theron’s statement, the 49-year-old arson-accused allegedly also provided reasons why he started the fire.