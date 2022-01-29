Western Cape has exited COVID-19 fourth wave - Winde

This comes after the province recorded another 500 new COVID infections on Friday, lower than the previous daily average.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the province had officially exited the fourth wave of COVID-19.



This comes after the province recorded another 500 new COVID infections on Friday, lower than the previous daily average.

On the vaccination front, over half of all the Western Cape's eligible residents have now been registered to receive their COVID-19 jabs.

Some 2.8 million people have signed up for the vaccine, with the majority, close to a million, being those between the ages of 18- to 43-years-old.

Winde said that the decline in infections and increased immunisation were positive indicators.

"We had to get to 15% of the peak or less than 600 cases to officially exit the fourth wave. So we are now on our seven-day moving average of about 588 cases per day at the moment and still decreasing," Premier Winde said.

With this exit from the peak of infections, Winde has once again echoed calls to the national government to have the lockdown regulations lifted.

"The good news is that the Western Cape has now officially exited the fourth wave. It's also time that we exit the national state of disaster too and we start to focus on the pandemic, which is one of unemployment, one of poverty," Winde said.