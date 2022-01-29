WATCH LIVE: Iconic actor Patrick Shai to be laid to rest

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service of the late iconic actor Patrick Shai will take place at the Soweto Theatre from 8am.

Shai completed suicide at his home in Soweto on Saturday.

On Thursday friends, family and colleagues remembered and celebrated his life at a memorial service at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

During the memorial service, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa described Shai as a legend.