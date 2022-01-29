'They switched off wrong area': Dlamini 1 residents angry over Eskom power cuts

It is understood that the utility cut power supply to certain parts of Dlamini after some community members denied technicians access to the area to install prepaid split meters.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents from Dlamini One in Soweto are angry after Eskom disconnected their electricity.

Frustrated Dlamini residents are calling on Eskom to restore electricity to their area.

Eyewitness News spoke to local ward councillor Simpiwe Simalani, who explained the power utility’s blunder.

"They switched off the wrong area. They were in Dlamini Extension 1, across the street. That process happened in Dlamini Extension 1. Now Dlamini 1 has electricity, the one that chased away Eskom. Dlamini 1 doesn't have electricity. They have never engaged Eskom, Eskom never ever came to them. It's new to them that they chased Eskom away so that's why the people are surprised they don't have electricity," Simalani said.

Resident Phinda Buthelezi said that he felt that they were being punished unnecessarily.

"Eskom never approached us. We were never violent because Eskom never showed its face to us. We are on the same feeder with those guys, if that makes sense. In their mind it makes sense. How do they have electricity if they're switching off electricity? I would understand if we don't have electricity and they don't have electricity but we don't have electricity and they have electricity. Yet Eskom told the councillor we are on the same feeder. How does that work? Make sense of that," Buthelezi said.

Eskom said that it was in the process of installing these prepaid split meters throughout the Gauteng province following low payment trends that were affecting revenue.