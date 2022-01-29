Slain Thembisile Ngendane described as teacher who went the extra mile

Family and friends gathered on Saturday to bid farewell to the educator at a funeral service at the Hope Restoration Ministries in Edenvale.

JOHANNESBURG - Phomolong Secondary School deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane has been described as an educator who went the extra mile, often working long hours in the service of education.

Ngendane was shot and killed in the driveway of the Tembisa high school last week.

It's understood she was shot while in the car and again while trying to escape.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was among the mourners who called for justice.

"We remain saddened at the passing of our beloved deputy principal. How we wish we can come to you with answers. How we wish we can come to you with any form of explanation. How we wish we can detail the motive behind so that all of us can respond to the question: but why? How will we comfort you while you are also in pain?" Lesufi said.