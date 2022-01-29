Parly cop arrested after being found in car with gangster & dead person's gun

The province's anti-gang unit will now be investigating how the parliamentary officer is connected to the deceased, the gun and the known gang member.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer and member of Parliament's personal protection services has been arrested in Cape Town.

Around 1am on Saturday morning, the Delft Crime Prevention Unit spotted a known gang member driving with three others in a silver Volkswagen Polo.

Officers tried to stop him, but the driver sped off in an attempt to evade police.

SAPS spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said that inside the officer's car, they found a gun belonging to a dead person.

"A chase ensued until they managed to block the vehicle in Belhar. Inside the vehicle, a 9mm short with no rounds was found. The four occupants were arrested. It transpired that one of them is a police warrant officer stationed at Parliament and that the vehicle belongs to him. When tested, it was established that the firearm belonged to a deceased in Pretoria, who passed away in 2019," Van Wyk said.

