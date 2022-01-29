IFP concerned about political killings in KZN after Amajuba Speaker murdered

IFP national council member and Speaker of the AmaJuba District, Reginald Ndima, was shot and killed by unknown assailants outside his home in Newcastle on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is deeply concerned about the spate of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal following the assassination of one of their own.

The 58-year-old was a councillor for 15 years and had just been elected as Speaker following last year's local government elections.

Meanwhile, it's been four years since the Moerane Commission report into political killings in the province was released.

To date, the party said that KZN police had failed to implement the findings.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that these murders could not be allowed to go unaddressed.

"The IFP, therefore, expects the South African Police Service and related law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter with urgency, including the activation of the 72-hour swift response to these matters. The IFP is deeply shocked by this news and extremely worried about the continued killing of public representatives, especially councillors, without justice ever being served," Hlengwa said.