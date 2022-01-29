Health Department warns of potential backlog in COVID death reporting in SA
In the last 24 hours, 3,789 positive COVID cases have been identified in South Africa.
This represents a 10,6% positivity rate.
The Health Department recorded 133 deaths but said there may be a backlog of COVID-19 fatalities reported.
Of the 133 deaths, 17 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in South Africa to 94,784.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 598 288 with 3 789 new cases reported. Today 133 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 94 784 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 436 326 with a recovery rate of 95.5%