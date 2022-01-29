Go

Health Department warns of potential backlog in COVID death reporting in SA

In the last 24 hours, 3,789 positive COVID cases have been identified in South Africa.

FILE: A patient infected with COVID-19 at the Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng on 2 March 2021. Picture: Guillem Sartorio / AFP
This represents a 10,6% positivity rate.

The Health Department recorded 133 deaths but said there may be a backlog of COVID-19 fatalities reported.

Of the 133 deaths, 17 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in South Africa to 94,784.

