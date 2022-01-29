Dirco: SA, Israel maintained diplomatic ties despite govt's Palestinian support

The status of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Israel has sparked fierce debate this week after President Cyril Ramaphosa received letters of credence from Israel's ambassador in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said that South Africa and Israel had maintained formal diplomatic ties despite the government's support for Palestinians.

South Africa currently does not have an ambassador in Israel after it recalled its representative in 2018 as part of processes to downgrade diplomatic presence in Israel, which has been accused of human rights violations.

Dirco said that despite the country's support for Palestinians, post-apartheid South Africa and Israel have maintained formal diplomatic ties and continues to ensure that its presence is geared towards ending the Israeli occupation.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela: "South Africa has been consistent and unwavering in its principled support of the Palestinian people in their struggles against occupation. Our country draws a direct parallel between the former apartheid regime and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land."