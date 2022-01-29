Court dismisses State's bid to show CCTV footage during Mafe bail hearing

State prosecutor, Advocate Mervyn Menigo, argued that showing the visuals would solidify the strength of their case against Mafe.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Regional Court has dismissed an application by the State to showcase CCTV video footage during alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's bail hearing.

Court proceedings are still underway on Saturday evening.

Mafe's defence lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, has questioned the relevance of showcasing the visuals at this stage when its authenticity had not been established yet.

Mafe faces four charges, including terrorism and arson, in relation to the blaze at Parliament earlier this month.

REASONS WHY MAFE SET PARLY ALIGHT

Earlier on Saturday, the State claimed that Mafe had provided reasons why he had set the National Assembly Chamber alight. He’s been in custody since the blaze broke out on 2 January.

Advocate Menigo, read out an affidavit from investigating officer, Colonel Christiaan Theron, who interviewed Mafe at the Cape Town Police Station shortly after his arrest.

Mafe, during questioning, allegedly admitted to having set Parliament alight.

According to Theron’s statement, the 49-year-old arson-accused allegedly also provided reasons why he started the fire.

Mafe apparently demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign on 8 January and that convicted murderer Janusz Waluś be released from prison on the same day that late former President Nelson Mandela was freed from incarceration from Robben Island.

He also wants a R1,500 social grant for all the unemployed to be rolled out and demanded that the State of the Nation Address (Sona) not be held this year, referring it as the State of the Nonsense Address.

Defence lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, said that the information had not been authenticated and that the State was simply trying to create sensation.