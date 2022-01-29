Commission for Gender Equality welcomes WC govt's move to suspend MEC Fritz

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has welcomed the Western Cape government's decision to suspend and investigate Albert Fritz over allegations of sexual misconduct.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has welcomed the Western Cape government's decision to suspend and investigate Albert Fritz over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The suspended Community Safety MEC has also temporarily stepped down as the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s interim leader in the province.

The commission said that the allegations against Fritz were serious and was in full support of the independent investigation into the matter.

Spokesperson Javu Baloyi: "The appointment of Advocate Jennifer Williams to probe this matter is welcome as it signals that the Western Cape provincial government takes gender-based violence seriously. The commission trusts that the advocate's investigation will ensure a fair outcome and ensure justice for the claimants. The allegations against MEC Fritz are serious in nature and warrant an immediate response by the Western Cape provincial government."