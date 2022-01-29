Close to 600 people left homeless after Masiphumelele Informal Settlement fire

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has called out the Gift of the Givers, who are on the scene providing humanitarian aid.

CAPE TOWN - Close to 600 people have been left homeless in Cape Town following another devastating fire.

Teams were called out in the early hours of Saturday morning to the Masiphumelele Informal Settlement.

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has called out the Gift of the Givers, who are on the scene providing humanitarian aid.

Project Manager Ali Sablay said firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze but not before it destroyed over 150 homes.