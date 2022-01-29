Close to 600 people left homeless after Masiphumelele Informal Settlement fire
The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has called out the Gift of the Givers, who are on the scene providing humanitarian aid.
CAPE TOWN - Close to 600 people have been left homeless in Cape Town following another devastating fire.
Teams were called out in the early hours of Saturday morning to the Masiphumelele Informal Settlement.
Project Manager Ali Sablay said firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze but not before it destroyed over 150 homes.
This is the scene in #Masipumelele this morning, following another devastating fire. Close to 600 people left homeless. @GiftoftheGivers teams are on the ground providing humanitarian aid - SPJ pic.twitter.com/rOzaZvz0afEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2022