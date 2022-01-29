Cape Winelands district thanks firefighters, volunteers for extinguishing fires

In the space of a week, teams had to attend to 75 fires.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters and volunteers in the Cape Winelands district have been thanked after several veld fires were declared contained and extinguished.

Seven of those blazes were cause for concern, with around three of them suspected to have been started by lightening strikes.

Those near Robertson, Worcester, Paarl and Touws River, which burnt for close to eight days straight, took the most resources to bring under control.

This, as strong winds and inaccessible mountain sides prolonged the burn.

The spokesperson for the district municipality, Jo-Anne Otto, said that they would not have been able to fight these fires without tremendous amounts of help.

"No fire is won on its own and it's really with deep appreciation that we recognise the valuable role of our partners Winelands Fire Protection Association, CapeNature, Montagu Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, our volunteer fire services in general, the Western Cape government and our contracted ground teams and aerial resources for their hard and services that assisted our fires teams during the very tough week we experienced."