Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe plans to sue the State for damages

The man suspected of starting a fire that gutted Parliament's National Assembly Chamber plans to sue the State for damages.

CAPE TOWN - The man suspected of starting a fire that gutted Parliament's National Assembly Chamber plans to sue the State for damages.

Zandile Mafe is appearing before Cape Town Regional Court Magistrate Michelle Adams for a formal bail hearing.

He was arrested shortly after the blaze broke out on 2 January.

Mafe took to the witness stand declaring his intention to plead not guilty during his terrorism and arson trial.

He accepted the charges levelled against him were serious in nature but emphasised he was not guilty.

In support of his bail bid, Mafe said he was not a flight risk and would not interfere with the State’s witnesses as he did not even know who they were.

The 49-year-old asked the State to provide him with a social grant to be able to support himself while out on bail.