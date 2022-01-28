Zwelihle residents march to Hermanus police station after woman's murder

Sisipho Mayile's body was found last week on the same day she was meant to get her matric results.

CAPE TOWN - Some Zwelihle residents are marching to the Hermanus police station following the murder of a young woman.

She was reported missing earlier this month.

Violence erupted in the Overstrand town this week when a mob of residents sets three houses alight, apparently after a person was questioned over the young woman's killing.

The Democratic Alliance Overstrand constituency head Masizole Mnqasela said that the murder had angered residents and in a bid to quell tensions, he had to explain there would be no justice for the young woman if they took the law into their own hands.

"The anger is brewing in that community, so we had to calm down the emotions so that the community understands that there is a Constitution, there is a court, there is law and order, so everybody must respect that," Mnqasela said.

Residents said police must work harder to find the person responsible for Mayile's murder.