Winde: WC govt will support police inquiry into allegations against MEC Fritz

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has indicated that the provincial government would fully support any police inquiry relating to serious allegations against suspended Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz.

Police have acknowledged receipt of a letter from the African National Congress (ANC) calling for police to probe the allegations that have not yet been divulged to protect complainants.

That letter forms part of a series of submissions from various others and confirms an inquiry has been opened by police, while key pertinent documentation is awaited before a case is registered.

Winde has noted there've been no criminal complaints against Fritz.

"I fully support the South African Police Services reminder that their doors remain open to the complainant. I have echoed this call to the complainant directly and note that it remains their choice to lay charges, one in which we must all respect," Winde said.

In a statement, police reaffirm gender-based violence remains a priority for the SAPS and specialist detectives within the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit are always on hand to investigate reported cases.