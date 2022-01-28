Top cop Sitole urged to address unanswered questions on Charl Kinnear's murder

Kinnear was killed in September 2020 outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is being called on to address unanswered questions relating to the assassination of organised crime detective Charl Kinnear.

The investigator's wife, Nicolette Kinnear, spoke to Eyewitness News: "For us, it's frustrating that we're not necessarily getting cooperation from management level in terms of giving us answers that only they can answer."

Her frustration echoed that of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head, Jennifer Ntlatseng, who's opened a criminal complaint against Sitole for failing to cooperate with an investigation into the assassination.

"When I addressed some of our concerns with the portfolio committee last year, there were a lot of questions that we had that needed to be answered by the national commissioner and I can just imagine, as the Ipid investigators, that a lot of questions landed up on their doors as well which they also needed to get answers from," Kinnear said.

Kinnear said that the commissioner pushed for an investigation into why the organised crime detective's security detail was removed in 2019 and to date there's been no reports or feedback on this matter.

"Those are investigations that were mandated by the commissioner, so I would assume that whoever did it would give feedback to him. So there's definitely a lot of questions that we feel he could possibly answer," Kinnear said.