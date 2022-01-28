The set of ‘The Queen’ welcomes a group of students

During the tour, some of the students shared amongst themselves how difficult it had been to imagine that one day they would work on a set in a career path they had chosen due.

JOHANNESBURG - The spark of students from various film and television institutions was reignited with the tour of one of most watched South Africa’s telenovelas The Queen.

The tour, which was in partnership with Proudly South African, treated students to the depth of what it takes to bring to life the telenovela, the need to watch and supporting local content and to showcase that there were many job opportunities on a production set

During the tour, some of the students shared amongst themselves how difficult it had been to imagine that one day they would work on a set in a career path they had chosen due to the continuous strain of unemployment and lack of opportunities. But through the tour they found that not all was seen as there were many pieces to the pie that produced a successful show.

Students were taken on an A-Z journey in the Fergusons Films studios where they shot and produce the TV hit, from the gates of Harriet’s house to the Sebata house and final editing section offices.

Here are some discoveries about how The Queen is produced that stood out for the students.

LOCATION

While viewers may think that the cast and crew members travel far and wide to shoot different scene, it was revealed to the students that it all takes place in one area from the Tembisa police station to the corner house and other houses that appear on the telenovela.

MAKEUP AND WARDROBE

Some of the students interested in this department learnt that it is not just glamourising the cast for TV but that they were involved just as the person who would write the scripts as they sit in briefing meetings to discuss the script and the direction of how the character should look like according to the scene, long before applying a touch of powder to the character

DIRECTING AND FILMING

During this session, student were given a chance to work on set under the assistance of crew members though holding the boom mic, checking sound, and handling the cameras on set. They got a chance to sit on the director’s chair to call out errors on set, action and cut.

EDITING

You would think that student would be more interested in getting down to the wire but it was during the editing part of The Queen that they watched the process of adding subtitles to the scenes, the software they use and the final mix of the production.

Rapulana Seiphemo, who stars as Hector Sebata on The Queen, was also on the set on the day of the tour, and he welcomed the students with warmth and resonating laughter showing them around and sharing his experiences of being an actor with them.

He also told Eyewitness News Lifestyle that you have to start somewhere, learning the craft, grasping all the knowledge in. “It’s a good thing that they are here today to experience what they want to do in the future and see exactly how it’s done.”

At the end of the tour, one of the students Phumelela Tshazibana told Eyewitness News Lifestyle that she had learnt so much and was now feeling confused about which department to take on after her studies. “I feel more confident about this industry, and I am inspired to carry on with my studies.”