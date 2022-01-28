Scopa asks Ramaphosa to respond to claims of misuse of public funds

It asked him to respond to a detailed set of questions around allegations that state finances were used for African National Congress (ANC) campaigns.

CAPE TOWN - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the misuse of public funds.

This was resolved by the committee at its meeting on Thursday.

Scopa’s letter to President Ramaphosa comes after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane confirmed that she had also received a complaint about the president.

While Scopa will look at the use of public fund s, Mkhwebane will investigate allegations that he breached the executive code of ethics.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said that they had been inundated with calls about the matter.

"The complaint was lodged in terms of the Executive Members Ethics Act 82 of 1998 (EMEA). The PPSA has been inundated with queries about the complaint since the sitting of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts earlier in the week," Segalwe said.

Ramaphosa now finds himself in a position where he could face two separate probes into his remarks contained in a leaked audio clip.

It won’t be the first time that Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa for breaching the executive code of ethics.

She found him guilty of misleading Parliament in relation to a 2017 Bosasa donation.