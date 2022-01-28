SABC's head of news Phathiswa Magopeni fired

This follows a disciplinary hearing last month where she was found to have been responsible for the airing of an interdicted Special Assignment episode.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has fired head of news Phathiswa Magopeni.

This follows a disciplinary hearing last month where she was found to have been responsible for the airing of an interdicted Special Assignment episode.

The corporation has released its letter addressed to Magopeni on Friday

The disciplinary hearing was presided over by an external chairperson Advocate Nazir Cassim.

The SABC states in the letter to Magopeni that Cassim recommended that she be given a sanction of a warning.

However, it then sites that it was argued by Magopeni that there was a breakdown in trust in the relationship between employer and employee.

The corporation argues that it was then left up to it to decide on sanction.

It said Magopeni was given this chance to submit mitigating factors which she failed to do and, therefore, the corporation was left with no choice as the relationship had broken down.

"After several requests for extensions, on 27 January 2022, instead of taking up the opportunity to submit your mitigating factors and distance yourself from the remarks in, amongst other things, the heads of argument submitted on your behalf, you elected not to submit your mitigating factors. You have thus waived

your right to do so," the broadcaster said.

The SABC has wished her well: "You are hereby notified that your services are terminated with effect from 28

January 2022. You are kindly requested to hand in all SABC property in your possession to the

office of the Group Executive: Human Resources by 12:00 on 31 January 2022. We wish you well in your future endeavours."

However, this does come after Magopeni also lodged a formal complaint against board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini and the broadcaster's CEO Madoda Mxakwe over several issues including alleged editorial interference and abuse of power.