Prasa 'working around clock' to remove people occupying train tracks in CT

Thousands of people are still occupying the train tracks in Langa and Phillipi.

CAPE TOWN - Prasa officials are working around the clock to get services running again on the central line in Cape Town.

Thousands of people are still occupying the train tracks in Langa and Phillipi.

On Thursday, Metrorail took the media on a ride along to the central line.

What was once a hub of activity is now an empty building as criminals have stolen just about everything at the PhiliPpi station.

Bricks, wires, equipment, and some of the tracks have been stolen.

A few metres away, people have erected shacks along and on top of the tracks and formed settlements such as Lockdown and Level 5. They've made themselves comfortable, fencing their homes and building toilets.

Prasa has many plans for this line but first they have to remove the residents who they are now talking to.

Nombulelo Mgidlana, who is a volunteer at the station, said trains were needed on the line.

“We need the trains back because other forms of transport are very expensive. So, the trains are much better.”

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the central line in Cape Town would be fully operational by the end of July.