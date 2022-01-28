Prasa trying to get Cape Town's central line up and running again

Thousands of people are still occupying the train tracks in Langa and Phillipi.

CAPE TOWN - Officials from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) are working around the clock to get services running again on the central line in Cape Town.

On Thursday, Metrorail took the media on a ride-along to the central line.

What was once a hub of activity, is now an empty building as criminals have stolen just about everything at the Phillipi station.

Bricks, wires, equipment, and some of the tracks have been stolen.