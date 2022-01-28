NW SAPS monitor chaos at Ditsobotla Municipality after collapsed meeting

Some council members walked out of the sitting organised to debate a motion of no confidence in newly elected Mayor Stockie Makgothu.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police are keeping a close eye on developments at the Ditsobotla Local Municipality where chaos broke out when a council meeting collapsed.

Some council members walked out of the sitting organised to debate a motion of no confidence in newly elected Mayor Stockie Mokgothu.

The chaos comes hours after the mayor suspended the acting municipal manager Jonas Letlhaku.

On Thursday, municipal workers burnt tyres and disrupted services in Lichtenburg following the issuing of dismissal letters.

The police's Sam Tselenyane said they no criminal complaints had been laid so far.

“There has been a council meeting that started and again, the allegations are that the acting municipal manager gave all employees a day off today. There has been chaos again today because the acting municipal manager was allegedly issuing suspension letters to other employees. So far, what I can confirm is that our members are at the scene and monitoring the situation.”

Friday's sitting for the motion of no confidence brought by the ACDP against the mayor has been postponed to Monday.