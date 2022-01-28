Ntuthuko Shoba denies that he wanted Tshegofatso Pule to have an abortion

Shoba is standing trial for Pule’s murder and defeating the ends of justice. He is the alleged mastermind who hired the man convicted of killing Pule, Muzikayise Malephane.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba has denied that he wanted Tshegofatso Pule to have an abortion insisting he was excited about having a baby.

He's been testifying over the last three days about the events leading up to Pule's killing.

The woman's body was found tied to a tree in Durban Deep in June 2020 - she was eight months pregnant at the time.

Malephane said that the reason Shoba gave him for wanting to kill Pule was because she did want to have an abortion.

But Shoba's lawyer Norman Makhubela argued that this was a figment of Malephane's imagination.

"The WhatsApp communications also indicate that both Mr Shoba and the deceased were excited about the pregnancy and it is quite clear from the WhatsApps before the court that they were running the pregnancy together in support of each other," Makhubela said.

But Malephane has denied this.

"I wouldn't have advised him to speak to her if he had not told me he wanted her to terminate. Mr Shoba told me personally on the day that we met that Ms Pule did not want to terminate the pregnancy.

The matter continues on Friday in the Johannesburg High Court.