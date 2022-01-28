It's important for learning to be inclusive for children with disabilities - DBE

During a panel discussion on measuring progress on the implementation of inclusive education, the Basic Education Department discussed how disabled students had faced unique challenges and how schools need to change.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said that it was important that learning and teaching was inclusive for children with disabilities.

The overall focus of day two of the Education Lekgotla was the recovery plan for schools after two years of disruptions and the implementation of inclusive education for people with disabilities.

"Mainstream schools need to be reformed, overhauled, revamped I can't think of enough synonyms to stress the importance of a total mind shift amongst parents and communities to fully include and accommodate learners with barriers and disabilities in mainstream schools," said panelist at the lekgotla, Maraise le Roux.

Meanwhile, Le Roux also stressed the importance of psycho-social support programmes being rolled out in schools for pupils and teachers to help with the impact of COVID-19.