Ifex warns against SABC being used in political battles

This as the public broadcaster's Editor-in-chief, Phathiswa Magopeni, lodges formal complaints of editorial interference and abuse of power against the CEO, Madoda Mxakwe.

CAPE TOWN - The Freedom of Expression Institute (Ifex) has warned against the SABC being used in political battles.

She's also opened a complaint against board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini.

Last month, Magopeni was found guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast, airing and publication of an interdicted Special Assignment episode.

Now, she's requesting probes into the public broadcaster's CEO and board chairperson.

"It is important that the SABC investigates these matters and preferably be investigated by somebody who is independent because of the history of the SABC being used by political parties, especially ruling political parties for their own ends," said the Freedom of Expression Institute's Samkelo Mokhine.

The SABC has established a special committee to probe allegations against board chairperson, Bongumusa Makhathini.

It's also stated that it was proud of the turnaround on issues of governance and accountability.