Health Dept audit records 160 more COVID deaths; 4,100 infections reported

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department's ongoing audit has uncovered another 160 COVID-related deaths.

Thirty-four of these fatalities happened over the past 48 hours, meaning the vast majority of these people died sometime before Tuesday.

These latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 94,651.

Over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle, 4,100 new infections were also confirmed here on home soil. It's a 10.5% positivity rate.

On the vaccine front, the latest available data shows just over 29. 7 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.