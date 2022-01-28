Health Dept audit records 160 more COVID deaths; 4,100 infections reported
These latest fatalities take the country's know death toll to 94,651.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department's ongoing audit has uncovered another 160 COVID-related deaths.
Thirty-four of these fatalities happened over the past 48 hours, meaning the vast majority of these people died sometime before Tuesday.
These latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 94,651.
Over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle, 4,100 new infections were also confirmed here on home soil. It's a 10.5% positivity rate.
On the vaccine front, the latest available data shows just over 29. 7 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 594 499 with 4 100 new cases reported. Today 160 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 94 651 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 432 829 with a recovery rate of 95.5% pic.twitter.com/aUdjO512v6Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 27, 2022