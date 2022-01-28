Expert calls for Ramaphosa to take action against Sitole

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has been reported to his boss Police Minister Bheki Cele for allegedly blocking two Ipid investigations.

CAPE TOWN - Calls are mounting for action to be taken against National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

He's been accused of failing to cooperate with the police watchdog's 2017 probe into fraud and corruption at the police service.

Earlier this week, Eyewitness News revealed a criminal complaint has been laid against Sitole.

He allegedly has also not cooperated in the directorate's probe into the assassination of detective Charl Kinnear in 2020.

Criminologist and lecturer at Stellenbosch University Guy Lamb said: “This is now the time to apply strong pressure on the president to take some action against him.”

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a board of inquiry to investigate Sitole's fitness to hold office.