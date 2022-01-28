Eskom flags exodus of skilled workers as a major concern

The power utility said that it was losing scores of highly skilled and experienced employees, especially in the generation side of the business.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that a loss of power generation was not its only major problem - it was also facing a serious brain drain.

Theft and vandalism are also plaguing the state-owned company.

After almost three months since the last bout of power cuts, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter gave the media an update on the state of the power system.

He said that the risk of power cuts remained as a result of planned outages and maintenance.

Eskom’s head of generation Phillip Dukashe said that another risk facing the company was the loss of skilled workers.

"We have lost and unfortunately are continuing to lose a lot of people within generation. Figures that we saw, we saw about 40 people being lost a month. Now that’s extremely high. Yes, the base is big, but it is extremely high. As you would know, you normally lose your good employees first," Dukashe said.

The power utility has also stated that it has had to beef up security following what it called acts of sabotage.

It will require R2.5 billion to fix the Medupi power plant following an explosion last year.