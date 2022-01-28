Eskom cuts power to parts of Dlamini after workers denied access

The utility said the community is denying its workers access to the area to install prepaid meters.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of Soweto residents are set to have a bleak start to their weekend as Eskom has switched off electricity in certain parts of Dlamini.

The utility said that it was in the process of installing these prepaid split meters throughout the Gauteng province following low payment trends that were affecting revenue.

The utility’s Amanda Qithi said: "Electricity supply will not be restored until we have received confirmation that the community is willing to allow workers into the area and will not interfere with them while they do their work."