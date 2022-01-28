Eskom CEO De Ruyter highlights quality of maintenance work as a problem

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that it was a balancing act to keep the lights on, with considerable amounts of diesel used for maintenance.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that it was a balancing act to keep the lights on, with considerable amounts of diesel used for maintenance.

Eskom management has given details about the way forward and power cuts.

De Ruyter said that maintenance was not difficult to plan but the quality of work was a problem.

"Where we have had challenges has been on the quality of the work carried out by contractors which is something that we measure with our post-outage, unplanned capacity load factor and that has not been as good as it should have been and that's attributable to less than accaptable quality of work," De Ruyter said.

But he said that they were making progress anyway.

"We have seen that the planst where we have carried out this reliability maintenance, that when they come back they do perform substantially better," De Ruyter said.

However, De Ruyter hasn't ruled out more power cuts this year.