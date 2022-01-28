DA will be first to lay charges against Fritz, says Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance )DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that the party took the allegations seriously.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that the party would be first in line to lay criminal charges against its suspended Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz.

Steenhuisen said that the party supported any inquiry by police and the Western Cape government into the allegations of misconduct levelled against Fritz.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, who suspended Fritz at the weekend, has appointed a lawyer via the State Attorney to investigate the allegations.

Fritz also decided to temporarily stop his responsibilities as interim leader in the province pending an investigation against him.

His conduct relates to the alleged sexual assault charges of several women employed in his office.

"If there's any wrongdoing from any member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), it doesn't matter whether you're the federal leader of the party, we hold ourselves to a very high standard. We will be the first to lay charges. You must understand, at this stage, that these are allegations and remain to be tested, so we welcome any investigation, whether it's an independent investigation or an investigation by the SAPS and we look forward to the outcome of those so that we can bring the matter to finality," Steenhuisen said.