Court grants Clover interdict against striking unions

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court in Johannesburg on Friday granted Clover an interdict against striking unions at its operations.

This will stop them from intimidating non-striking workers, damaging company property, or inciting violent behaviour using social media platforms.

Employees affiliated to General Industries Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) along with the Food and Allied Workers Union downed tools over wage cuts, retrenchments at factories and corporate restructuring.

Friday’s court ruling has ordered the unions to remove all forms of messages from their social media platform that could encourage violence.

Giwusa's president Mametlwe Sebei said: “The union agreed to denounce violence and we did. Violence is not part of our strategy; violence is counterproductive.”