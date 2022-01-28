Cosas marches to JSE to demand listed companies allocate R1bn to help pupils

March organisers say students from across Gauteng gathered, marching through Sandton, to submit their requests to JSE CEO Leila Fourie.

SANDTON - A large group of school pupils, under the leadership of student movement Cosas, have on Friday marched to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Sandton demanding that listed companies allocate R1 billion to helping pupils.

A large group of pupils gathered at the JSE, requesting that companies listed with the regulator must provide support to poor pupils.

They say R1 billion must be donated by the companies towards basic education.

Cosas spokesperson Douglas Ngobeni said: “South Africa is sitting at R16.4 billion in terms of student debt. We are not done.”

They are also calling for learners from grades 10-12 to be incorporated into companies listed on the stock exchange as a practical way of upskilling the youth.

Additionally, the students want to see companies covering registration fees for students at tertiary institutions.