Concerns that high inflation forecasts could force Sarb to hike interest rates

Governor Lesetja Kjganyago on Thursday announced a 25 basis points hike in the repo rate to 4%.

CAPE TOWN - There are concerns that a high inflation forecast will leave the South African Reserve Bank with little choice but to hike interest rates.

Nedbank Economist Isaac Matshego said that the inflation outlook is worrying.

"Should inflation be stickier than currently expected, the Reserve Bank could be a lot more hawkish and hike for longer than we expect," Matshego said.