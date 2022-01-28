Commission for Gender Equality apologises for vaccination statement

The commission has now retracted that statement after the Health Department and other experts pointed out that the commission had not considered all available evidence and substantial benefits associated with vaccinating women and pregnant women.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has apologised for erroneously quoting an article published in a medical journal that alleges possible negative consequences of vaccination on women's reproductive health.

Last week, the commission issued a statement warning against imposing mandatory COVID-19 vaccines on employees and students.

The commission's chairperson, Tamara Mathebula, said that she regretted issuing the statement.

"We have reflected internally. It really led to unnecessary destruction of the public's attention away from the common cause of fighting gender-based violence and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa," Mathebula said.