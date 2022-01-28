CHARLES WEBSTER: Vaccine ‘pro-choicers' want privilege, not choice

OPINION

It’s a strange thing when people ask for a choice they already have. Given the kind of reasoning they use, I’m surprised that vaccine “pro-choice” proponents aren’t campaigning vociferously for the freedom not to get driver’s licences.

Obviously, nobody is obliged to get a driver’s licence. It’s just that, for almost everyone, the privilege of driving instead of walking or cycling outweighs the inconvenience and the “infringement” of our personal choice not to visit a testing centre. At the same time, the choice to get our licences meets society’s need to ensure the safety of all its members – reasonably and without subjecting us all to undue risk. Just like workplace vaccine mandates – or any vaccine mandates for crowded areas.

The principle was recently captured in a memo by Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland: “There has been, as yet, only mild protest that this (no vaccination no entry policy) violates freedom of choice … in my view, this is the wrong question. The proper question is whether or not an individual is sufficiently civic-minded to appreciate that a duty of care is owed to colleagues and others with whom contact is made to safeguard them from harm. If one wishes to be an active member of a community then the incontrovertible legitimate interest of the community must trump the preferences of an individual.”

Let me say, for the record, that there is a minority of people who have been vaccinated and are still “pro-choice.” This isn’t really targeted at them but they’re essentially playing into the hands of anti-vaxxers with their stance, and I hope this column helps to persuade them that they are mistaken. Harm to society matters.

The issue came to a head recently in the case of Theresa Mulderij, who appealed to the CCMA after being fired for refusing to vaccinate. A CCMA commissioner ruled that her firing was justified because she “refused to participate in the creation of a safe working environment”.

Having read the entire ruling), I’d like to address her arguments, which typify those used by so-called “pro-choice” groups (and Mulderij classed herself as “pro-choice” by stating that she respects the freedom of those who vaccinate, to do so). She makes three main arguments:

1. BODILY INTEGRITY

Mulderij declares her constitutional right to bodily integrity per section 12 (2) of the Constitution, which states that every person has the right to bodily and psychological integrity, which includes the right to make decisions concerning reproduction, security and control consent. On that basis, “pro-choice” groups correctly assert that individuals have the legal right to decide on medical treatment - including whether or not to be vaccinated.

This is a red herring, though. Mostly because we all already have this right. Nobody is holding a gun to anybody’s head. The real issue at stake is the privileges that follow from being vaccinated. Pro-choicers want them, without performing the moral and social duty of being vaccinated. Anti-vax … er, I mean “pro-choice” advocates are trying to smuggle into the conversation the idea that they are being forced to vaccinate, just because the privilege of entering a workplace happens to be a very important one. Understandably, they don’t like the consequence of not doing so. Well, the privilege of driving a motor vehicle to get to that self-same workplace in the first place is also pretty important, but we don’t grant special exceptions when it comes to driving (and it’s important to mention here that getting vaccinated is much less onerous than taking a driving test with all that accompanies that process). Freedom of choice is not equivalent to absence of consequence – never has been.

2. SOCIAL PRESSURE AND LACK OF LEGAL RECOURSE

Mulderij then cites the extreme social pressure and social discomfort of having to choose between her livelihood and taking the vaccine. She points out having to waive avenues of legal recourse against vaccine manufacturers and her former employer, should she suffer side effects.

She says it as if social pressure to do the right thing in a pandemic is a bad thing. But would we not apply social pressure to unlicensed drivers, because of the harm they do to society? I realise that she may experience genuine emotion. Sadly, subjective fears that fly in the face of science have to give way to objective scientific truths applied in public interest. In terms of waiving legal recourse, this seems like an unnecessary and somewhat (at this point) hysterical appeal to the cautionary principle. “More than 4.78-billion people) worldwide have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, equal to about 62.3 percent of the world population.” We have more than enough data to assess the frequency of adverse side effects (which pose more or less the same danger to us as being struck by lightning). Then we have to compare them to the well-known individual and collective risks associated with the virus itself.

There is no comparison.

In any case, governments that administer harmful vaccines would get voted out of power. Billions of people, if (truly) subjected to undue harm, would revolt. That’s without even addressing the safety protocols in place during and after clinical trials involving hundreds of thousands before the main roll out began. Also, pharmaceutical companies would be the first to point out one another’s faults (covertly if necessary) if one of them took a bad vaccine to market. It’s just not credible to think there’s a giant conspiracy here, and we have good reason to trust the “mainstream” science that has doubled human lifespans in the last two centuries or so.

3. VACCINE “DOESN’T STOP THE SPREAD”

Mulderij states that she’s followed COVID protocols throughout, has never contracted or passed on the virus (impossible to tell in asymptomatic cases) and that, in any case, the WHO has confirmed that vaccines do not stop the spread but only minimise the symptoms. On this basis, she says, the vaccine is not for the greater good but only for the good of the individual.

Sadly, even drivers who have never caused an accident or parked illegally are expected to have a licence. Nor is a licence a guarantee that a driver will never have an accident – just as all or most vaccines have never been absolutely 100% effective barriers against transmission. Which is why I’m surprised every time antivax … er, pro-choicers pretend that this is some sort of great revelation. As a matter of fact, the vaccine does stop some infections and slows spread – even in the case of Omicron, as figures released by Discovery Health have demonstrated. This makes Mulderij’s contention that the vaccine is not about the greater good, but only the good of the individual, look rather flimsy. As does the fact that she conveniently ignores two other key aspects of vaccination that contribute to the great good. First, unvaccinated people are "variant factories". The less likely you are to catch the virus and the faster your recovery, the less likely the virus is to mutate and produce a new (potentially dangerous) variant. Secondly, even with the relatively “mild” Omicron, the sheer number of cases can flood emergency rooms and take up vital, costly resources needed by those struggling to breathe. These are very much issues of the greater good.

It’s time to face up to the truth – we all have the choice not to get a driver’s licence, but getting one is for that greater good and not getting one means foregoing the privilege of driving a car. So-called pro-choicers are arguing for something they already have. By definition, then, it’s not the choice they’re worried about - it’s the consequence of one particular choice.

They’re not asking for choice. They’re fighting for special privilege on the basis of poor science. They want the privilege associated with the driver’s licence/vaccine without having to take the test/vaccinate.

Charles Webster is a former news journalist and is now a corporate communications consultant for an American multinational. He completed an undergraduate degree in communications and English and later Honours and Master’s degrees in philosophy. Follow him on Twitter: @charlesjwebster.