CCMA ruling on dismissal of worker who refused COVID jab slammed

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) this week ruled in favour of a company's move to sack a worker for refusing to take a COVID-19 jab.

JOHANNESBURG - Organised labour at National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Friday expressed disappointment at a recent CCMA mandatory workplace vaccination ruling.

Labour organisations represented by Cosatu, Fedusa and the National Congress of Trade Unions (Nactu) said they supported the government's immunisation programme.

But added that said the dismissal of any worker for refusing to get inoculated should be avoided at all cost.

Nactu General Secretary Narius Moloto said threatening workers with dismissal would only serve to polarise people more.

"It is against the spirit of the Constitution, it is against the declared policies that COVID vaccination will not be forced upon anyone. Our people have a right to refuse to be vaccinated and that right cannot be interfered with by the CCMA or by anyone for that matter."