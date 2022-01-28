ANC reiterates call for WC govt to be transparent over Fritz suspension

A handful of party members protested outside the provincial legislature earlier on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has again demanded that the Western Cape government play open cards over the suspension of Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Last Sunday, Premier Alan Winde suspended Fritz over undisclosed allegations.

Ten ANC members gathered at the entrance of the Western Cape legislature.

They held up placards, calling for Fritz to be fired and for justice for the complainants.

The party’s Anwar Dramat said he was satisfied the matter was now on the police's radar.

“We have reported it to the relevant authorities and the authorities responded positively to the matter.”

Premier Alan Winde said the provincial government would fully support the police inquiry. But he's refusing to give details on the allegations against Fritz.

An independent investigation into the veracity of the allegations is also under way.