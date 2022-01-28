Go

Ekurhuleni ANC welcomes metro's clean audit outcome

The Auditor-General has found no irregular, unauthorised, fruitless or wasteful expenditure.

FILE: An ANC flag. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the City of Ekurhuleni has welcomed the metro's clean audit.

It's the second consecutive clean audit for the metro under an ANC-led coalition.

"We were able to submit our financial statement without any material errors. You will know that, for instance, there is a lot of corruption as well as maladministration around the state procurement and supply chain management. So as the City of Ekurhuleni we were not found wanting by the Auditor-General to contravene the supply chain management policy, so we are clean in that regard," said ANC Council Chief Whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi.

