Ekurhuleni ANC welcomes metro's clean audit outcome

The Auditor-General has found no irregular, unauthorised, fruitless or wasteful expenditure.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the City of Ekurhuleni has welcomed the metro's clean audit.

It's the second consecutive clean audit for the metro under an ANC-led coalition.

"We were able to submit our financial statement without any material errors. You will know that, for instance, there is a lot of corruption as well as maladministration around the state procurement and supply chain management. So as the City of Ekurhuleni we were not found wanting by the Auditor-General to contravene the supply chain management policy, so we are clean in that regard," said ANC Council Chief Whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi.